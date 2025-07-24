Central African Republic publishes voter lists ahead of December general elections

The Central African Republic has taken a major step in its electoral process with the publication of provisional voter lists, just five months ahead of the general elections scheduled for December 2025. The National Elections Authority (ANE) has posted the lists at voting centers in Bangui and several provincial towns.

The voter registration process, which began in December 2024, faced significant delays due to technical, financial, and security challenges. While some citizens have welcomed the move as progress toward credible elections, others have voiced concerns over irregularities, including missing names and duplicate entries.

The ANE has opened a complaints window, allowing voters to review and contest the lists. Observers and civil society groups are urging swift corrections to ensure a transparent and inclusive electoral process. The publication of these lists marks a crucial milestone on the road to what many hope will be a peaceful and credible vote.