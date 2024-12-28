UN approves new AU force in Somalia

The Security Council endorsed the African Union Peace and Security Council’s decision to replace the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) with the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), marking a further step in transitioning national security responsibilities to Somalia’s own forces. Adopting resolution 2767 (2024) (to be issued as document S/RES/2767(2024)) by a vote of 14 in favour to none against, with 1 abstention (United States), the Council authorized African Union members to take all necessary measures for 12 months, starting 1 January 2025, including supporting the Federal Government of Somalia in degrading Al-Shabaab and affiliates linked to Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), also known as Da’esh. The Council also welcomed the progress made so far by Somalia in assuming progressively greater responsibility for its national security, including the Somali security forces taking over responsibilities from 7,000 drawn-down ATMIS forces since 2022. African Union member States were authorized to continue to deploy up to 12,626 uniformed personnel, including 1,040 police personnel, to AUSSOM until 30 June 2025 and to complete by this date the realignment of all African Union troops from ATMIS to AUSSOM. The text contains a section dedicated to financing AUSSOM, including references to Council resolution 2719 (2023) — which establishes a framework for financing African Union peace support operations through UN assessed contributions. The Council requested the Secretary-General to implement, within existing resources made available through the rightsizing of the UN Support Office in Somalia, the “hybrid” implementation of the 2719 framework to AUSSOM from 1 July 2025, combining UN assessed contributions with funds mobilized by the African Union and other partners. This application is contingent on the Council’s confirmation by 15 May 2025 of sufficient progress on operationalizing the modalities of resolution 2719 (2023).