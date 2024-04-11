Russia expands diesel exports to Sudan amidst EU embargo

Russia has begun exporting diesel to Sudan as part of its effort to find new markets following an EU embargo.

Since the full implementation of the EU embargo on Russian oil product imports in February 2023, diesel supplies have been redirected to various destinations, including Brazil, Turkey, countries across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, as well as through ship-to-ship (STS) loadings.

LSEG data reveals that two fuel tankers, namely Pavo Rock and Conga, transported approximately 70,000 metric tons of ultra-low sulfur diesel to Sudan after being loaded in February at the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk.

These cargoes were discharged at Port Sudan Al Khair Terminal on April 2 and April 5, respectively, as indicated by shipping data. Additionally, another vessel, the Marabella Sun, which was loaded in March at the Russian Baltic port of Vysotsk, is currently en route to Port Sudan and is expected to be unloaded on April 17, according to LSEG data.

Despite attempts to seek clarification, Sudan's petroleum ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

According to analysts, Sudan requires approximately 45,000 barrels per day (bpd) of diesel, equivalent to about 6,000 tons per day, to meet local demand.

Currently, the country imports 60,000-70,000 metric tons of diesel per month, primarily from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Diesel arrivals in Sudan totaled approximately 116,000 metric tons in March, according to data from LSEG.