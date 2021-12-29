Welcome to Africanews

Cuban youth take refuge in Abakua religion

On their knees, blindfolded, five young men listen to blessings in Yoruba, a language brought by African slaves more than four centuries ago, to become the new members of the Abakua society, a unique Cuban cult. Economic hardship and the covid-19 pandemic pushed many young Cubans to seek refuge in religion, including this cult that was born as a brotherhood of protection among Carabali slaves working as dockworkers in the port of Havana almost 200 years ago.

