Two Ministers sacked in Burkina Faso over deadly jihadist attacks

Two Ministers were sacked on Wednesday in Burkina Faso after deadly jihadist attacks led to protest.

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kaboré on Wednesday sacked Defense Minister Cherif Sy and Security Minister Ousseni Compaore who was replaced by Maxime Koné.

In mid-June, the opposition called for the resignation of Prime Minister Christophe Dabiré and the Minister of Defense in light of the increasingly deadly jihadist violence.

On the night of June 4-5, gunmen - including "12- to 14-year-olds," according to authorities - attacked the northeastern village of Solhan, killing at least 132 people.

The massacre, which caused a stir, is the deadliest attack in Burkina Faso since the start of jihadist violence six years ago.

President Kabore said via twitter "that the ministerial reshuffle that took place this June 30, is part of his desire to give new life to his commitment to the major challenges of the Nation,"

Since 2015, these attacks have killed approximately 1,500 people in Burkina Faso and forced nearly 1.5 million people to flee their homes.