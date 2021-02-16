Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea Bissau records cases of UK, South Africa Covid-19 variants

Guinea Bissau records cases of UK, South Africa Covid-19 variants
A student from Ithute Higher Primary School is screened, during the first day of the new academic year by school staff   -  
Copyright © africanews
LUCA SOLA/AFP or licensors
By Michael Oduor

Guinea-Bissau

Guinea Bissau is at the helm of fighting new strains of coronavirus from both South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Health authorities in Guinea Bissau on Monday confirmed the new strains of this coronavirus from a sample collected between January 15 and February 5.

The new variant was confirmed by Guinea-Bissau's High Commission in the fighting against COVID-19 on Monday.

"We hereby to inform you that we have registered 26 cases of the British-identified coronavirus variant, and one case of the South African-identified variant, among 40 samples sent to a laboratory certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in The Gambia," announced Aldajie Balde, a member of the High Commission.

A study of the SARS-Cov-2 virus genome sequencing in the local Piaget Institute laboratory revealed these two variants in the West African state.

Guinea has so far recorded 2,924 positive cases including 2,464 recoveries and 46 deaths.

President Úmaro Sissoco Embalóspoke last week confirming that he was infected with the virus and that he was still fighting the after-effect even after recovery.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..