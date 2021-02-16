Guinea Bissau records cases of UK, South Africa Covid-19 variants

Guinea Bissau is at the helm of fighting new strains of coronavirus from both South Africa and the United Kingdom.

Health authorities in Guinea Bissau on Monday confirmed the new strains of this coronavirus from a sample collected between January 15 and February 5.

The new variant was confirmed by Guinea-Bissau's High Commission in the fighting against COVID-19 on Monday.

"We hereby to inform you that we have registered 26 cases of the British-identified coronavirus variant, and one case of the South African-identified variant, among 40 samples sent to a laboratory certified by the World Health Organization (WHO) in The Gambia," announced Aldajie Balde, a member of the High Commission.

A study of the SARS-Cov-2 virus genome sequencing in the local Piaget Institute laboratory revealed these two variants in the West African state.

Guinea has so far recorded 2,924 positive cases including 2,464 recoveries and 46 deaths.

President Úmaro Sissoco Embalóspoke last week confirming that he was infected with the virus and that he was still fighting the after-effect even after recovery.