Coronastats: Botswana, 47th infected; 7 virus-free, most impacted list

There are eight African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as at midday GMT of Sunday March 30. 46 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll had passed 140 whiles recoveries were also rising.

The region with the highest virus-free countries being southern Africa, followed by East Africa whiles Central Africa and West Africa had one country each. North and Central Africa have no virus-free countries.

Most impacted nations per region (as of March 31):

The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

Southern Africa = South Africa; 1,326 cases, 3 deaths, 31 recoveries

East Africa = Mauritius; 128 cases, 3 deaths, 0 recoveries

West Africa = Burkina Faso; 246 cases, 12 deaths, 31 recoveries

Central Africa = Cameroon; 142 cases, 6 deaths, 5 recoveries

North Africa = Egypt; 656 cases, 41 deaths, 150 recoveries

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.

Experts have stressed that it is only a matter of time before these countries likely detect cases even though much of the continent is closing borders to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.

The eight virus-free group comprises the following:

1. Sao Tome and Principe

2. Comoros

3. Lesotho

4. South Sudan

5. Burundi

6. Sierra Leone

7. Malawi