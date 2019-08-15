AfDB partners on agro industry [Business Africa]

The African Development Bank AFDB in Nigeria recently met a private sector consortium from China to help attract investment

Discussions centered on Chinese direct investments and partnerships with Nigerian agribusinesses as well as ventures with Nigerian state governments and agribusinesses in the development of agro-Industrial parks.

The special special agro-Industrial processing zones could radically transform Africa’s agriculture and put an end to food insecurity.

Nyasha K Mutizwa speaks to the senior special adviser on industrialisation to the African Development Bank’s President, Professor Banji Oyelaran-Oyeyinka to understand more.