2019 Netball World Cup: Zimbabwe, South Africa win while Malawi, Uganda falter

South Africa wins opening game

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start, recording a 76-45 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

‘‘At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played. Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.

South Africa will also take on Jamaica and Fiji in Group C.

Uganda loses to hosts England

Uganda’s She Cranes were not a match for the dominant host nation, the England Roses, who are playing to win the tournament in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Despite the best efforts of She Cranes shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga, England ran out 64-32 winners to open their home World Cup in solid fashion.

Uganda will also face Scotland and Samoa in Group D.

Malawi loses to New Zealand

The Malawi Queens put up a brave performance but eventually succumbed to New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns, by a scoreline of 64-45.

The action from Group B also saw Barbados kick off its World Cup campaign with an impressive 69-34 win over Singapore.

New Zealand take on Barbados tomorrow Saturday, while Malawi will hope for better results in their fixture against Singapore.

Zimbabwe’s historic win

Zimbabwe has made history, winning their first ever match at the Netball World Cup. The Gems won their match against Sri Lanka by 79-49, kicking off what could be a thrilling journey.

‘‘I have goosebumps, this is a dream come true! We didn’t know we had so many people supporting Zimbabwe, to see the whole arena supporting us like that was so exciting, said Zimbabwe goal shooter Joice Takaidza.

Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.

‘‘Zimbabwe are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.

In the other Group A game, Australia were leading Northern Ireland at halftime by 45-15. The game eventually ended 88-24 in favour of the Australia diamonds.