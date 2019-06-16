Welcome to Africanews

Video: Sudan is stable- Hemedti

Sudan

Sudan’s deputy head of the ruling Transitional Military Council (TMC), in an apparent justification for the deadly crackdown crackdown on protestors, said on Saturday that the country was safe and steadily moving towards stability.

Mohammad Hamdan Daglo, also known as Hemedti was addressing a rally in a village north of Khartoum.

His Rapid Support Forces are accused of violently dispersing a protest camp in Khartoum at the beginning of June.

