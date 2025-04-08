Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Disney welcomes baby giraffe called Tucker

Baby giraffe makes his debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Walt Disney

Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed its newest addition, a young Masai giraffe named Tucker, to the Kilimanjaro Safaris’ savannah.

Its mother, Mara, gave birth to the calf earlier this year and park visitors got the chance to see Tucker make his debut on Monday.

The new arrival is the first giraffe born at Walt Disney World Resort since 2021. In an announcement celebrating this new family member, the resort promised its ongoing commitment to wildlife and species protection.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..