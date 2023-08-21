South Africa beefs up security ahead of BRICS summit

South Africa’s government said all the preparations were ready including security elements that have been beefed up ahead of the main event.

South African Police minister Bheki Cele said the security forces of the country "are ready", and they have been ready for some time, he assures incoming leaders, delegates and citizens that they will do whatever it takes to make sure that the summit takes place in a safe and secure environment and no one should be "scared".

"We've pushed up the capabilities, but we have been there all the time and we shall be there long after BRICS" he added.

South Africa's hosting of the summit has turned a spotlight on its ties with the Kremlin, especially as it has refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some 50 other leaders who are not BRICS members -- among them Iran's Ebrahim Raisi and Indonesia's President Joko Widodo -- have confirmed they will attend the talks.

The BRICS nations account for about a quarter of the global economy and interest in joining the group has surged this year.

At least 40 countries have shown interest in becoming members, with 23 having submitted their applications.

South Africa supports calls to open up membership of BRICS.