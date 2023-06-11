Fighting resumes in Khartoum as truce ends, Egypt introduces entry visa for all Sudanese

Sudan
Shelling and gunfire resumed Sunday (June 11) in the Sudanese capital, at the end of a 24-hour ceasefire that was globally respected according to witnesses.
The latest in a series of ceasefire agreements enabled civilians to stock up on essential supplies or flee.
Nearly two months into the war between Army general Al Burhane and paramilitary commadner Dagalo, over 1,800 people have been killed , according to NGO Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
Nearly two million people have been displaced, including 476,000 who have sought refuge in neighbouring countries, the United Nations says.
In this context, Egypt reversed a visa exemption for children, women and elderly people. All citizens of neighbouring Sudan will nave have to obtain visas before crossing the border.
The Egyptian foreign ministry cited Saturday (June 10) a crackdown on “illegal activities” including fraud. And said the nation welcomed some 200.000 Sudanese nationals.
Egypt’s foreign ministry stressed in its statement that its consulates in Sudan have been provided with “the necessary electronic devices to carry out these regulations, ensuring the orderly entry of Sudanese citizens”.
