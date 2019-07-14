2019 Netball World Cup: all African teams poised to qualify for next stage

South Africa, Zimbabwe in action

The other African teams, Zimbabwe and South Africa are also in action on Sunday.

Zimbabwe’s Gems take on Northern Ireland while South Africa’s Proteas will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they take on Jamaica.

Malawi qualify

Malawi’s Queens defeated Barbados 65-41 in a battle to separate the two sides that had both beaten Singapore and lost to New Zealand.

Uganda qualify

Uganda’s She Cranes won their second game at the Netball World Cup, beating Scotland by 52-43.

The win ensured the East African nation finishes second in Group A, behind hosts England.

June 13: highlights of Day 2

South Africa 90-35 Fiji

Uganda 69-48 Samoa

Malawi 87-38 Singapore

Zimbabwe 37-73 Australia

South Africa beats Fiji

Its two wins out of two for South Africa, who impressed with a 90-35 victory over Fiji.

South Africa will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they face Jamaica, who have also won both of their matches so far, tomorrow. The winner of that game will finish top of Group C.

Uganda gets first win

Uganda’s She Cranes managed a 69-48 win over Samoa, to ensure that all four African teams at the tournament now have at least one victory.

Hosts England who defeated Uganda in the Group A opening game on Friday, recorded a second win at the tournament, beating Scotland by 70-34.

Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa have each secured a win at the 2019 Netball World Cup.

South Africa, who take on Fiji later this evening, have a chance to make it two wins out of two.

Malawi secures win against Singapore

Malawi Queens secured their first win at the 2019 Netball World Cup, winning against Singapore by 49 goals.

The match which ended 87-38, puts the Malawi Queens in second position behind New Zealand and ahead of Barbados and Singapore in Group B.

Malawi, Uganda seeking wins

Malawi and Uganda will be playing to secure their first wins of the tournament, having lost against New Zealand and England respectively.

The Malawi Queens are set to take on Singapore, while Uganda’s She Cranes will play against Samoa later in the day.

South Africa, who won their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago, will play against Fiji on Saturday.

Zimbabwe loses to Australia

Tournament debutants Zimbabwe lost to Netball giants Australia in their second game, even though they still impressed the cheering crowd.

The match ended 73-37 in favor of the defending champions, who now have two wins out of two, having beaten Northern Ireland in their first game.

Zimbabwe will hope ti return to winning ways when they take on the European team, that on Saturday secured a 67-50 win against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka have now lost both of their matches at the World Cup, following their opening day loss to Zimbabwe’s Gems.

July 12: Highlights of Day 1

New Zealand 64 – 45 Malawi

Zimbabwe 79 – 49 Sri Lanka

South Africa 76 – 45 Trinidad and Tobago

England 64 – 32 Uganda

And that's a wrap for a BRILLIANT opening day at the #Vitality Netball World Cup ?



One stunning opening ceremony ?

Thousands of superb fans ?

Eight ? games



All the best moments ?? pic.twitter.com/OpV3Qv91zm — Netball World Cup (@NetballWorldCup) July 12, 2019

South Africa wins opening game

South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start, recording a 76-45 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.

‘‘At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played. Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.

South Africa will also take on Jamaica and Fiji in Group C.

Uganda loses to hosts England

Uganda’s She Cranes were not a match for the dominant host nation, the England Roses, who are playing to win the tournament in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.

Despite the best efforts of She Cranes shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga, England ran out 64-32 winners to open their home World Cup in solid fashion.

Uganda will also face Scotland and Samoa in Group D.

Malawi loses to New Zealand

The Malawi Queens put up a brave performance but eventually succumbed to New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns, by a scoreline of 64-45.

The action from Group B also saw Barbados kick off its World Cup campaign with an impressive 69-34 win over Singapore.

New Zealand take on Barbados tomorrow Saturday, while Malawi will hope for better results in their fixture against Singapore.

Zimbabwe’s historic win

Zimbabwe has made history, winning their first ever match at the Netball World Cup. The Gems won their match against Sri Lanka by 79-49, kicking off what could be a thrilling journey.

‘‘I have goosebumps, this is a dream come true! We didn’t know we had so many people supporting Zimbabwe, to see the whole arena supporting us like that was so exciting, said Zimbabwe goal shooter Joice Takaidza.

Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.

The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.

‘‘Zimbabwe are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.

In the other Group A game, Australia were leading Northern Ireland at halftime by 45-15. The game eventually ended 88-24 in favour of the Australia diamonds.