Women's rugby in Cameroon tackles prejudice

Alvine Kuekam Mache throws herself into the fray and pushes the pack forward. The 26-year-old Cameroonian has been playing rugby for four years, a sport that is rarely played by women in this central African country. But in the land of the round ball, where Samuel Eto'o and Rigobert Song are revered, the oval ball is struggling to find its place, especially among women.