Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Giant sandwich breaks Mexico City record

Mexican restaurateurs paid tribute to a variety of local sandwiches on Wednesday by making a gigantic "torta" with a multitude of fillings. Several chefs worked together to create a sandwich that was 74 metres long and weighed at least 800 kilos, in a bid to break two local records at an event at Torta Fair 2022. Once the sandwich was finished, spectators could take a piece for 35 pesos ($1.5), choosing from the traditional fillings of pork, beef and chicken, or selecting a slice of exotic meat such as buffalo, crocodile, ostrich and venison. The entire sandwich was finished in minutes, but the Torta Fair 2022 runs from 3 to 7 August.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..