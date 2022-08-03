Kenya prepares for the August 9 presidential election

In warehouses guarded by armed men in Nairobi, staff of the Independent Electoral and Borders Commission (IEBC) are busy sorting and moving ballots for the August 9 presidential election. Kenyans will be registered using biometric equipment, and identification at the polling station and transmission of results will also be electronic. Voter registration via mobile biometric kits has increased the number of registered voters from 14.3 million in 2013 to 19.6 million in 2017 and 22.1 million this year, in what is universally recognised as a major democratic advance. The votes themselves will still be cast using traditional ballots.