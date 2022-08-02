Kentucky flood victims evacuated by helicopter

Helicopters have been deployed to rescue residents in the US state of Kentucky, as authorities confirmed on Monday that the death toll from the floods has risen to 37. Footage from the Kentucky National Guard shows rescuers evacuating flood victims by helicopter in mountainous communities in the eastern part of the state. The video, recorded on Thursday and Friday, also shows helicopters landing to pick up residents affected by the flooding. About 400 people have been rescued by air, and hundreds of residents are still missing after last week's heavy rains.