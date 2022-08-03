Supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr are asked to leave the Iraqi parliament.

Supporters of cleric Muqtada al-Sadr camped out inside the Baghdad-based Iraqi parliament for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday. In a tweet shared on Tuesday, a representative of al-Sadr asked the hundreds of worshippers to leave the parliament within 72 hours and move their protest outside its premises, but to remain inside the Green Zone. However, few demonstrators appeared ready to leave, and many were sleeping in the corridors of the building. Al-Sadr and his party won the October parliamentary elections, but failed to gather a majority of support to form a government.