Floods in Uganda kill 22 people

The number of people killed by flash floods in the eastern Ugandan town of Mbale has risen to 22, including a group of revellers who became trapped in a minibus, police said on Monday. Two rivers overflowed their banks at the weekend after heavy rains, causing mudslides that caused widespread damage and left hundreds of residents homeless. A combined police, army and Red Cross force continued to search for those missing in the muddy waters that engulfed homes, bridges, shops and roads.