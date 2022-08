Fire broke out at the Greek Balıklı Hospital in Istanbul

A fire broke out at Balıklı Rum Hospital in Zeytinburnu, Istanbul for an as yet undetermined reason. While people in the hospital were evacuated, fire, health and police teams were dispatched to the scene. The fire has been contained and manoeuvres to prevent it from starting again are underway, the Istanbul governor's office announced a few hours after the fire broke out.