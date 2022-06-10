Bangladesh Muslims protest at India officials' comments

Thousands of people marched in Bangladesh's capital on Friday to call on Muslim-majority countries to break off diplomatic relations with India and boycott its products. The protesters chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid growing anger since last week when two leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party made remarks deemed insulting to the Prophet of Islam and his wife, Aisha. Modi's party suspended one of the leaders and expelled the other, while saying it denounces insults to religious figures, but Bangladeshi protesters said these actions were not enough.