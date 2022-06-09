Singapore's i Light Festival is back after a 2-year hiatus

The i Light Singapore festival has returned to the Marina Bay area after a two-year hiatus. People marvel at dancing "fireflies" on a lawn, walk through an inflatable whale and pose for photos next to colourful artworks at a Singapore light festival that aims to encourage sustainability. Its 20 installations include a giant lighted jellyfish, lanterns made from used fishing nets and a sculpture made of CDs. According to the organisers, the installations use energy-efficient lights and environmentally friendly materials to encourage the public to adopt sustainable habits, although some visitors remain sceptical about the festival's effectiveness in conveying an environmental message.