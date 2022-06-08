Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Activists in Seoul mark World Oceans Day

South Korean environmental activists protest against Japan’s plan to discharge Fukushima radioactive water into the sea, as they mark World Oceans Day. Last month, the Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has given Tokyo Electric Power initial approval to discharge water from the plant starting early next year. With NRA’s final approval sometime this month, early next year Japan may start to release over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water over a 30 year period. 

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..