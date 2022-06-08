Activists in Seoul mark World Oceans Day

South Korean environmental activists protest against Japan’s plan to discharge Fukushima radioactive water into the sea, as they mark World Oceans Day. Last month, the Japan’s Nuclear Regulation Authority (NRA) has given Tokyo Electric Power initial approval to discharge water from the plant starting early next year. With NRA’s final approval sometime this month, early next year Japan may start to release over 1 million tonnes of irradiated water over a 30 year period.