Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Residents stuck inside a compound hit by a virus outbreak shout at hazmat clad officials nearly a week after Shanghai's much vaunted reopening, as fears grow that some city neighbourhoods are swiftly returning to lockdown.  In downtown Xuhui district, about a dozen people in one fenced-off housing compound shouting angrily at hazmat-clad officials.  From behind rows of fences, crowds chanted "Serve the people!" at officials standing on the other side.

