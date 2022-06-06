Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Residents stuck inside a compound hit by a virus outbreak shout at hazmat clad officials nearly a week after Shanghai's much vaunted reopening, as fears grow that some city neighbourhoods are swiftly returning to lockdown. In downtown Xuhui district, about a dozen people in one fenced-off housing compound shouting angrily at hazmat-clad officials. From behind rows of fences, crowds chanted "Serve the people!" at officials standing on the other side.