The annual cheese-rolling events takes place in Coopers Hill

Cheese rolling returned to Gloucester on Sunday (5th June) with hopefuls gathering at Coopers Hill in Brockworth to chase the 3.6kg Double Gloucester down the 200 yard hill. With each race limited to 25 runners, there were several taking place over the course of the afternoon. Locals - including Jamie Evans - triumphed in the early races, but in the final a world first in the cheese-rolling world: joint winners. Robbie Gabriels of Belgium and Egypt's Amr El Shourbagya couldn't be separated.