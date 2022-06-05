Prince Charles at the Big Lunch jubilee celebrations

Britain's Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, attended the Big Jubilee Lunch at The Oval cricket ground in London on Sunday, the final day of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. The monarch's eldest son, greeted and exchanged jokes with the invited guests as he walked from table to table carrying his cup of tea. At an event held Saturday night, Charles opened his short speech by addressing the queen as “Your Majesty, mummy,” then paid tribute to her “lifetime of selfless service.” On Sunday, celebrities including Ed Sheeran will belt out “God Save The Queen” outside Buckingham Palace as a finale to the pageant. Many hope that the monarch will make a second balcony appearance to round off the weekend of celebrations.