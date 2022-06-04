Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit performers at Cardiff Castle ahead of the Platinum Jubilee

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte visited the Cardiff Castle ahead of a Platinum Jubilee concert Saturday (4 JUNE 2022). The Royals met with crew and performers before heading off to meet with the public who had already gathered in preparation for the concert. Aled Jones and Bonnie Tyler are set to perform, where a medley of Welsh hits will be played. Other concerts in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee are taking place around the UK.