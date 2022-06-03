Police disperse Khartoum protest with tear gas

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the streets of the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, on Thursday ahead of the third anniversary of a crackdown on mass sit-ins in which dozens of peaceful protesters were killed. Protestors in the eastern and southern neighbourhoods of the city blocked main roads using stones and car tyres. Organised marches demanded justice for victims of the deadly sit-in dispersal and denounced the military coup that plunged the country into further turmoil. The coup in October derailed the country's transition to democratic rule after three decades of repression and international isolation under autocratic President Omar al-Bashir.