Sandstorm hits Senegal's capital

A cloud of dust covering the city surprised the residents on Dakar on Friday. Senegalese authorities warned of a "very poor air quality" in the city and the "high health risk" specially for those suffering of respiratory diseases, children and elderly, and recommended people to not go out and avoid practicing sports and other activities outside. The density of the dust floating over the Senegalese capital and other regions of the country, has seriously affected the visibility, the National Agency for Civil Aviation and Meteorology (ANACIM) and the Centre for Air Quality Management (CGQA) alerted. Not just Dakar but other regions of Senegal were affected by the dense layer of dust. Authorities said the dust particles will gradually diminish from Saturday afternoon.