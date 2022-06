South Africa: 'Mermaiding' is becoming a fast growing sport

Mermaiding is the sport of using a monofin with a fabric tail, and learning how to 'move like a mermaid'. The sport is a full body workout and has other health benefits, since "it's for fun, it's for fantasy, it's therapy," says mermaiding instructor, Izelle Nair. The sport is becoming increasingly popular with it's own mermaiding school in the South Africa's Johannesburg: Merschool.