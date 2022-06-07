An environmental activist camps in a tree at the foot of the Eiffel Tower

A French protester who has been living in a 200-year-old tree near the Eiffel Tower on the Champ de Mars in Paris since 30 May began a hunger strike on Saturday 4 June. Thomas Brail, founder of the Groupe National de Surveillance des Arbres (GNSA), has taken up residence in the majestic plane tree of the Eiffel Tower, He is calling on the Paris municipality and French government authorities to better protect the trees from urbanisation projects and to limit tourist development. He says he will stay in the tree until he gets a guarantee that it will be protected.