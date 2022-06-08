The Belgian King visits the national museum in Kinshasa

Belgian King Philippe visited the National Museum of Congo together with his wife Queen Mathilde, President Félix Tshisekedi and First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi. The sovereigns were welcomed by a performance of traditional dancers and musicians and were presented with the mask recently returned to Congo by Belgium as a symbolic act of reconciliation. The mask took pride of place in the museum. "I hope there will be good bilateral relations between the two countries," said the museum director.