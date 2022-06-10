Marilyn Monroe drag queens call on presidents to act on climate change

A group of drag queens dressed as Marilyn Monroe sang in front of life-size cardboard figures of several regional presidents in Los Angeles on Thursday, calling on them to end the climate crisis in North and South America. A drag queen dressed as Evita Peron performed "Don't Feed the Greed, Argentina", urging rich countries to pay their ecological "debt" to developing countries. The show was coordinated by the human rights organisation Avaaz.