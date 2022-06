Belgian Royal Family visits Kinshasa market vendors

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium visited the Ngobila Beach market in Kinshasa, accompanied by DRC First Lady Denise Nyakeru Tshisekedi, as part of their six-day visit, billed as a chance for reconciliation between the DRC and its former colonial master. The royal couple stopped by several loincloth stalls to chat with vendors and said the visit had been "an extreme pleasure".