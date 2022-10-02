Burkina Faso: self-proclaimed leader of new ruling junta marches through capital

Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba agreed to step down Sunday, two days after military officers announced he had been removed from power, religious and community leaders said. Following mediation between Damiba and the new self-proclaimed leader, Ibrahim Traore, "Damiba himself offered his resignation in order to avoid confrontations with serious human and material consequences", the religious and community leaders said in a statement.