Hindus in India's Kolkata kick off Durga Puja festival celebrations

Hindus in India's Kolkata kick off the festive season with Durga Puja. Crowds flocked colourful "pandals", temporary structures where idols of the Hindu goddess Durga are installed during the festivities. Durga Puja is a 10-day festival celebrating Goddess Durga with large-size installations and idols of goddess Durga. The festival was inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". This list includes forms of expression that testify to the diversity of intangible heritage and raises awareness of its importance.