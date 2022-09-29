Welcome to Africanews

Ultra-Orthodox men protest Israeli military service

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox men blocked a major Jerusalem intersection on Thursday to protest attempts to force them to register for Israeli military service. Military service is mandatory for most Israeli Jewish men, but the ultra-Orthodox are often exempted in order to pursue their religious studies. These exemptions have long infuriated secular Israelis, but ultra-Orthodox communities have resisted repeated attempts to force them to register for military service. At Thursday's demonstration, religious protesters dressed in black blocked traffic at a main intersection near the city's entrance and chanted "I will not join the army of destruction."

