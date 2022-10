Ukrainian uses hand crank music box to spread 'happiness' in war-torn Kharkiv

Viktor gently cranks away at his old music box on the corner of a main road in Ukraine's eastern city of Kharkiv, sending peaceful music tinkling out onto the city's war-torn streets in an attempt to bring "happiness" to passers-by. "I'm happy when other people are happy," says Viktor, as pigeons flock around him, almost moving to the music. "We lack happiness these days, you know?" he adds.