Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during rally in Baghdad

Iraqi anti-government demonstrators hurl stones at security forces as they rally on the Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge, which leads to the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, as they mark three years since nationwide demonstrations erupted against endemic corruption. The latest protests in Baghdad come as Iraq has been mired in political paralysis since elections in October last year that have failed to bring in a new president, prime minister or government.