Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Iraqi protesters clash with security forces during rally in Baghdad

Iraqi anti-government demonstrators hurl stones at security forces as they rally on the Jumhuriya (Republic) bridge, which leads to the capital Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, as they mark three years since nationwide demonstrations erupted against endemic corruption.  The latest protests in Baghdad come as Iraq has been mired in political paralysis since elections in October last year that have failed to bring in a new president, prime minister or government.

More about

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..