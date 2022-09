Cosmonauts conduct spacewalk aboard ISS

Expedition 67 Commander Oleg Artemyev and Flight Engineer Denis Matveev, both of Roscosmos, began a spacewalk early Friday to continue outfitting the European robotic arm on the International Space Station's Nauka laboratory. The duo is relocating an external control panel for the arm from one area to another. They're also testing a mechanism on the arm that will be used to grasp payloads.