Protest at Japanese Embassy against dolphin kill

More than a dozen Filipino marine wildlife advocates marched to the Japanese Embassy in Manila on Thursday to protest the resumption of the annual drive fisheries, which sees the capture and kill of hundreds of dolphins in Japan. The demonstrators demanded the Japanese government take immediate action to stop the culling of marine mammals and end the decades-long practice of the six-month Taiji dolphin hunt that will take place between September 1 and March 1.