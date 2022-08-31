Pakistan victims walk for hours due to dilapidated infrastructure

Due to the heavy damage to the infrastructure of the flood in Pakistan, those in need walk for hours to reach the aid. In the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, as a result of the flood destroying many bridges and roads, road transportation was lost in some cities. One of these, Kalam city, one of the touristic centers of the country, has been completely cut off from the Svat Valley. While the tourists staying in the region are being evacuated by helicopters as a result of the operations organized by the army, the people of Kalam are stuck in the city.