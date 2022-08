Armenian festival celebrates wine

The aim of the festival is to promote and develop winemaking in Armenia, which has centuries-old wine making traditions. About 4,000 people visited the site over the two days, including foreigners. The festival takes place on the land of the villa of Khanjyan, a monument of state importance to Armenia. The building is a sumptuous round mansion built in 1936 for Aghasi Khanjian, one of Armenia's communist leaders. It now stands derelict.