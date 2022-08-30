Humanitarian medical centre welcomes flood victims in Pakistan

Aid efforts ramped up across flooded Pakistan on Tuesday to help tens of millions of people affected by relentless monsoon rains that have submerged a third of the country and claimed more than 1,100 lives. The rains that began in June have unleashed the worst flooding in more than a decade, washing away swathes of vital crops and damaging or destroying more than a million homes. Authorities and charities are struggling to accelerate aid delivery to more than 33 million people, a challenging task in areas cut off because roads and bridges have been washed away. Displaced people have been wandering what remains of dry land seeking shelter, food and drinking water.