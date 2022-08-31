Welcome to Africanews

Deadly floods destroy houses and farmland in northeastern Nigeria

Half a million Nigerians have been affected by floods caused by heavy rains since the start of the year, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Tuesday. Twenty-three of Africa's most populous country's 36 states are affected by seasonal flooding, with northeastern states particularly hard-hit this year. Buhari's office said emergency services were providing aid and he was receiving regular updates on the floods, which have affected more than 500,000 Nigerians since January this year.

