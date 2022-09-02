Welcome to Africanews

Hundreds in India's Kolkata celebrate Hindu festival's UNESCO status

Hundreds join a procession in India's eastern megacity of Kolkata to celebrate the Hindu festival of Durga Puja's special UNESCO status. Durga Puja is a 10-day festival celebrating Goddess Durga with large-size installations and idols of goddess Durga. The festival was inscribed in 2021 on UNESCO's "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". This list 'includes forms of expression that testify to the diversity of intangible heritage and raises awareness of its importance'.

India Culture Festival UNESCO

