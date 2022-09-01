Heavy hail storms in Spain

Heavy hailstorms took place in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia on Wednesday, including in Barcelona. Officials said a 20-month old baby died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal d'Empordà. More than 20 people were treated for injuries after the storm. Many cars and buildings were damaged by the hail. Some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter, according to a local official. Heavy flash storms have been predicted for eastern Spain following severe heatwaves during the summer both on land and in the Mediterranean Sea.