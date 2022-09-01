Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

No Comment

Heavy hail storms in Spain

Heavy hailstorms took place in Spain's northeastern region of Catalonia on Wednesday, including in Barcelona. Officials said a 20-month old baby died after being hit by a massive hailstone during a fierce storm in the northeastern Spanish town of La Bisbal d'Empordà. More than 20 people were treated for injuries after the storm.  Many cars and buildings were damaged by the hail. Some of the hailstones measured up to 11 centimeters (4 inches) in diameter, according to a local official. Heavy flash storms have been predicted for eastern Spain following severe heatwaves during the summer both on land and in the Mediterranean Sea.

More about
Storm Climate crisis Weather Spain

up next

More from no comment

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..