LIVE coverage of Nigeria 2019 presidential polls

Polling stations have opened in Nigeria, for the presidential elections after an unexpected week-long delay. Delays have however been reported in some polling stations due to the late deployment of voting materials.

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, had on Friday given assurances that all materials had been deployed across the expanse of the country.

There are over 70 candidates running for the presidency, former vice president Atiku Abubakar represents the biggest threat to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, who is seeking a second term in office.

Buhari was one of the early voters, in his hometown of Daura and Atiku Abubakar, is expected to cast his vote at a polling station in Yola, Adamawa State.

Suspected Islamists attack Nigerian town hours before poll, residents say

Suspected Islamist militants on Saturday attacked a northeastern Nigerian town, forcing people to flee hours before presidential election polls were due to open, residents said.

“We have fled, along with our wives and children and hundreds of others,” Ibrahim Gobi, who lives in the town of Geidam in Yobe state, said by telephone.

“We are right now running and hiding in the bushes.” Around the same time a Reuters witness said blasts were heard in Maiduguri, the capital of the neighbouring state of Borno.

Northeast Nigeria has been hit by the decade-long Boko Haram insurgency with attacks in recent months carried out by offshoot Islamic State in West Africa Province.

What Buhari said after voting

“It is my constituency here, I’m pleased people are already lined up so at the same time the vote can continue, thank you very much.

(REPORTER ASKING: How do you feel yourself sir?”) Well so far, so good. Nigerians understand that they are believing themselves.

: “Are you hopeful?”) Very hopeful indeed. (: “If you lose will you accept defeat and congratulate the winner?) I will congratulate myself, I’m going to be the winner. Thank you very much.”

