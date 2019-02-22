Welcome to Africanews

Analysis: What factors will influence Nigerian voters?

Ruth LAGO

Interview

With an estimated population of 190 million, Nigeria goes to the poll this Saturday, to determine a president for the next four years. 84 million people are registered to vote, and more than 70 candidates are on the ballot.
The poll was originally scheduled for February 16 but the electoral commission postponed it for unavoidable delays.
Ruth Lago presents a special edition of the election that pits incumbent Muhammadu Buhari against former vice president Atiku Abubakar.

